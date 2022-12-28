Brokerages Set Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Target Price at $3,236.00

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,236.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on GVDNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Stock Performance

GVDNY opened at $60.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $105.80.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.