Brokerages Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Target Price at $59.75

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,605.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,637,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO opened at $57.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

