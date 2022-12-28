Brokerages Set Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT at $102.00

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Papa John’s International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 331,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 87,835 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 39.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.90. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

