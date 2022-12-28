Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) PT at $151.33

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBGSY shares. Erste Group Bank raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €155.00 ($164.89) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

