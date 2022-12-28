Brokerages Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Price Target at $93.09

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.09.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $74.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average is $89.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $196.52.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

