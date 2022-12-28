Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target at $16.10

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Price Performance

STNE stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $19.66.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.