Brokerages Set STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) PT at $30.28

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STORE Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 97.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STORE Capital Company Profile

NYSE STOR opened at $32.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

