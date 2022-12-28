Brokerages Set The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Price Target at $96.25

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.25.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 568,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.61 per share, for a total transaction of $42,997,970.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,749,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,785,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,214,397 shares of company stock worth $158,527,151. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HHC stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.43. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
