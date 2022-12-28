Brokerages Set Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) PT at $33.50

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Veru from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.33. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 212.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veru will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Veru by 4,643.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,880,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,610 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veru by 11.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,893,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,847,000 after purchasing an additional 393,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veru by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 119,891 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,800,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 18.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,032,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 320,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of COVID-19, and breast and prostate cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections; and Entadfi, a capsule for the treatment of urinary tract symptoms.

