Brokerages Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Price Target at $87.13

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

WH stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.15 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,910 over the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,637 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.