BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 124,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 34,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTGOF shares. HSBC upgraded BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on BT Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

