Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives $2,750.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,750.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($38.62) to GBX 3,250 ($39.22) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays cut Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of BZLFY opened at $33.29 on Friday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.1841 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

