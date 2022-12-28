CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

CAE stock opened at C$25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70. CAE has a twelve month low of C$20.90 and a twelve month high of C$35.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.39. The stock has a market cap of C$8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.93.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

