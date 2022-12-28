Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives C$10.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$6.27 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$4.08 and a one year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$504.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.89.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$438.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.60 million. Analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.2200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$340,669.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,942.30. In related news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$86,113.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,690,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,845,959.66. Also, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$340,669.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,942.30. Insiders sold a total of 867,263 shares of company stock valued at $6,292,425 in the last 90 days.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

