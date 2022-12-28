Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Stock Price Up 0%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.76 and last traded at $104.76. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Trading Up 11.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.