Cango (NYSE:CANG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 34 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 197,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cango from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Cango Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $181.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

Cango Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cango during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

