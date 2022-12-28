Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on iBio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of iBio in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.31) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.80). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iBio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share.
iBio Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.43 on Monday. iBio has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.
iBio Company Profile
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
