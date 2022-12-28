Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.4 %

XFOR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

Shares of XFOR opened at $0.77 on Monday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 2,504,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 765,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,208,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 2,492,928 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 6,389,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

