Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 970 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.84 and a 200-day moving average of $391.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

