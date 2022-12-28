Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Regency Centers’ current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.0 %

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Regency Centers stock opened at $62.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.