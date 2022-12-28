Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

CAH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.45.

NYSE CAH opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.78. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 94,888 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

