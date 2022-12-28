CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.00 and a beta of 1.12.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 29.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 202.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.