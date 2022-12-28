Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Lifted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $236,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $2,363,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 39.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 154,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.2 %

CARR opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Cowen reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.