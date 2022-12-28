Celularity Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celularity in a research note issued on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celularity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Celularity’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Celularity from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celularity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Celularity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELU opened at $1.08 on Monday. Celularity has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.20.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Celularity had a negative net margin of 76.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celularity by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celularity by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Celularity by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celularity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celularity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Hariri purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,024,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,963,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

