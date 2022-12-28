Centene (NYSE:CNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

NYSE:CNC opened at $81.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. Centene has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,138,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Centene by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

