Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.56

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and traded as low as $16.90. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 1,985 shares trading hands.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
