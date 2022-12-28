Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.56

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and traded as low as $16.90. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 1,985 shares trading hands.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 176.9% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.