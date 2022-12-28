Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 222 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

