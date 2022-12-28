Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 318.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,699,000 after buying an additional 1,807,375 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after buying an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after buying an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average of $98.33.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

