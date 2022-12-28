Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastenal Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

