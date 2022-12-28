Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

