Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $131,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,766,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,140,000 after acquiring an additional 246,914 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,589,000 after acquiring an additional 239,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. TheStreet cut SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.09.

Shares of SIVB opened at $216.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.50 and its 200 day moving average is $335.31. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $752.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

