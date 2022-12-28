Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,421,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 107,884 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,162,000 after acquiring an additional 101,760 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.95. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

