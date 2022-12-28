Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $684,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth $2,154,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth $1,370,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 8.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth $509,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.5% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Down 0.3 %

ALL opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.25 and its 200 day moving average is $126.97. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.79, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -239.44%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.