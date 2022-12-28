Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after buying an additional 120,510 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,186,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80.

