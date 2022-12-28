Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,042,867.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.27. The firm has a market cap of $387.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

