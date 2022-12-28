Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.