Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $82.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.