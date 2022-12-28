Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,105 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.