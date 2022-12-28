Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 839 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

