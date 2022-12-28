Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 113,289 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 113,289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,696,000 after acquiring an additional 288,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

