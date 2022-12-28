Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 165 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

