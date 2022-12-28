Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 500 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

EMR opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

