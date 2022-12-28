Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $298.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $218.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.79. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.