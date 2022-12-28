Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Decreased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CI opened at $334.10 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.88.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.