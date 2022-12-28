Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Citigroup by 23.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 81,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 12.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 96,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

