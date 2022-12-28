Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Clovis Oncology Stock Performance

CLVS stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,348,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,797 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 49.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,400,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 139.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,459,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 849,500 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 11.9% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,473,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 476,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 259.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 310,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 223,880 shares during the last quarter. 24.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

