Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.53

Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and traded as low as $12.84. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 774 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Colony Bankcorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

In other news, EVP Kimberly C. Dockery acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,452.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 15.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 23.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

