Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Shares Down 0.7%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $23.06. 3,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 45,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.0819 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.95%.
Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK)
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.