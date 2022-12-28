Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Shares Down 0.7%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $23.06. 3,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 45,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.0819 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.95%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 49.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.