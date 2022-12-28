Comparing Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) & CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Scienjoy and CompuMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scienjoy presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,013.40%. Given Scienjoy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than CompuMed.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 8.41% 24.52% 18.50% CompuMed 12.07% 21.49% 14.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and CompuMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $261.96 million 0.27 $26.68 million $0.68 2.85 CompuMed $6.32 million 0.55 $1.07 million $0.32 9.22

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than CompuMed. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompuMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scienjoy beats CompuMed on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2021, it had 840,640 paying users and 288,898 active broadcasters. The company operates four live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Stream names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

