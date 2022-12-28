Comparing Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) and Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Travelers Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint -27.35% -24.10% -4.62% Travelers Companies 9.26% 14.31% 2.96%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for SiriusPoint and Travelers Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelers Companies 2 10 1 1 2.07

Travelers Companies has a consensus price target of $178.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.38%. Given Travelers Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Travelers Companies is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiriusPoint and Travelers Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.18 billion 0.46 $58.10 million ($3.23) -1.92 Travelers Companies $34.82 billion 1.28 $3.66 billion $13.68 13.92

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travelers Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Travelers Companies beats SiriusPoint on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial trucking industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, and program managers. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty coverages and related risk management services through independent agencies and brokers. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

